Gushungo ice cream is not dangerous: Says Grace Mugabe

Harare:First Lady Grace Mugabe says all products produced by her dairy firm are safe and fit for human consumption.

“The Gushungo factory is a safe place. Whatever is produced there is actually fit for human consumption. We ensure that we are giving people what human beings should consume.

“I emphasise to all those working in the factory to ensure when it comes to hygiene they do not cut corners. I tell them that what we are producing is meant for human consumption and we must ensure that at all times whatever we do in terms of handling the products that we manufacture there must be utter hygiene in that particular place.”

There had been reports that VP Mnangagwa had fallen ill after consuming ice cream produced by Gushungo Dairy.

But these have since been shot down.