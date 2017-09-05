EFF leader Julius Malema graduates today

EFF leader Julius Malema is set to graduate with a BA Honours Degree in Philosophy with UNISA today on Wednesday, 6th September, his party announced yesterday.

“We are proud of this achievement as it impresses upon all to value education,” EFF spokesman Mbuyseni Ndlozi said on Tuesday.

“With all the pressures of serving our people in the EFF, Parliament and Africa, the CIC Julius Malema still made time to improve his education. We say this with the full knowledge that fees remain the biggest stumbling block for many to access education. To that end, the qualifications of the CIC must be proof that those who demand the end to fees in universities do so because they are indeed academically deserving,” Ndlozi said.