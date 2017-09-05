Grace’s ex-hubby: I dont care whether Mnangagwa or Tsvangirai leads

It would seem Mnangagwa has very good ideas and intentions for Zimbabwe and that is the reason why some in Zanupf have declared a cold war on him.

But he needs to shed this portrait of him being a heartless bloody man. He must come out clean over his past and his role in atrocities committed against the people of Zimbabwe by the Government he serves.

Otherwise he seems to have some light shining around him. I don’t care who leads in saving and turning around Zimbabwe, whether its Mnangagwa or Tsvangirai or goddamn Chinotimba.

As long as the nation most dear to me is saved from the ruin forced on it by a man completely obsessed with himself and who has spent most of his life trying to be a worshipped national obsession. stanley goreraza