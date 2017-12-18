Grace Mugabe saved Jonathan Moyo from killers in military uniform

Former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo has thanked former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace for saving him from being killed by the “junta”.

Moyo, who now only exists on Twitter, shared images of dirty floors and thanked the Mugabes for protecting him during the military coup.

The former Zanu-PF spin doctor told his online followers that he was going offline for a while but he would be back.

“I’ve major offline work to do away from online streets. Thanks for your prayers. Special thanks to President Mugabe & Amai Dr Mugabe for saving us when the Junta tried to kill us on 15 Nov. Kwaheri. I’ll be back, not in three weeks & not to do a coup or any violence. Asante sana!,” read Moyo tweet.