Grace Mugabe rally at Zanu PF HQ

HARARE: Zanu PF will hold a rally at party headquarters to show support for First Lady Grace Mugabe after she clobbered a young model in South Africa.

Grace was shamed and only left the country after being granted diplomatic immunity. The rally will be held this Wednesday.

But Grace’s troubles are far from over as AfriForum has already filed a court application at the Pretoria High Court challenging the government’s decision to grant her immunity. The Democratic Alliance has also filed a Constitutional Court challenging the granting of the immunity.