Tsvangirai will never recover: says Grace’s ex-hubby Stanley Goreraza

I wish Morgan Tsvangirai a speedy recovery and a return to good health.

But that is not going to happen as long as he’s absorbed into the rigours and punishing life of politics. There is the alliance, Khupe, Mugabe, Election planning and campaigning, travel, meetings, fire fighting and for someone who is also battling cancer, politics will make him worse. It’s extremely stressful and stress is the last thing anyone working on recovery needs.

He needs a big break from it all and that is what his doctors will naturally tell him and I certainly hope he listens. There is only so much the body can take for someone already in a battle to save his body.