Stanley Goreraza blames Mugabe for Bond Note crash, Inflation

Grace Mugabe’s first husband speaks on Mawarire arrest

Dramatic developments in Zimbabwe in a little over 24 hours. The bond note crashes sending prices soaring with reported shortages and Pastor Mawarire is arrested for a Facebook post.

I don’t know if Pastor Mawarire is responsible for the latest economic implosion that he is arrested but certainly that will make nothing better, if anything it will get unwanted world attention.

What I know for sure is it’s election season and Zanupf will respond the best way it knows and that is a crack down on forex dealers, retailers and others suspected of being economic saboteurs. I sent some one money via Ecocash and they complained 30% of the money was deducted by Ecocash agents which is daylight robbery.