Don’t embarrass yourself like Grace Mugabe & Museveni: Malawi First Lady told

Malawian First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika, has been the talk of the country lately. ‘In minibuses, pubs, church gatherings such as milaga and mphakati and of course, on social media,’ says Malawi’s top publication in a long and rare message applauding Mrs Mutharika for her good works.

This came after her surprise visit to the Malawi National Netball Team, the Queens currently in training ahead of the Africa Netball Championship to be held in Uganda from 24 to 30 June.

The First Lady also took to the netball court and trained with the team.

After receiving so much praises, the First Lady was cautioned not to harbor Presidential ambitions like Presidents Mugabe and Museveni’s wives.

“A word of warning though: this piece is in no way a vote of confidence that she too, should run for office of President in 2024, the way Grace Mugabe and Janet Museveni are embarrassing themselves right now,” read the message.

This was in reference to Zimbabwe’s First Lady Amai Grace who is currently locked in fierce succession fights with rival Zanu PF big wigs who have positioned themselves to take over reigns when President Mugabe leaves in the near future.

Mugabe himself is now caught up in an awkward situation as loyalists and family members tussle to take the country’s top job.

Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi and powerful Justice Minister, Emerson Mnangagwa, are the other suggested names in the race to succeed Mugabe.