Grace Mugabe distances herself from Mazowe violence, invasions

Mugabe family has not invaded Manzou Farm in Upper Mazowe Valley, government controlled press said.

Below is the rest of the story distancing Grace from displacements, violence and looting that has taken place in Mazoe by armed police and security gangs in her name.

First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe has not invaded Manzou Farm in Upper Mazowe Valley as claimed by sections of the private media, and such insinuations reflect a sinister agenda to tarnish the name of the First Family, Government has said.

Further, at no point has the family monopolised water abstraction from Mazowe Dam as alleged in some phoney media outlets.

The private media has embarked on a sustained onslaught against the First Family, particularly the First Lady, accusing her of taking over Manzou Farm and Mazowe Dam.

Most of the stories stem from a report compiled by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission on alleged complaints by the so-called Arnold and Valeria Farms residents. state media