Government releases civil servants pay dates for June, 2016 bonus

Government has released pay dates for civil servants for the month of June that will see the education sector receiving their 2016 annual bonus on June 27.

Members of the Zimbabwe National Army and Air Force of Zimbabwe will receive their June salaries today, the health sector on June 20 and members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services will be paid on June 23.

The rest of the civil servants will receive their salaries on July 4, while pensioners will be paid on July 7.

Secretary for Finance and Economic Development Mr Willard Manungo, confirmed the dates in a circular to heads of commissions yesterday.

“As previously advised, the 2016 annual bonus payments for the education sector will be processed on the dates as indicated above,” he said. state media