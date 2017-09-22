Rolls-Russell: Stanley Goreraza fingers ex-wife Grace Mugabe

When children see a parent or parents repeatedly doing what is wrong, they will see no wrong in it because the parents endorse and practice it

The endless and senseless spending sprees of Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe and her sons, Chatunga, Robert and Russell is international news.

Readers in far places like UK are wondering how the country’s first family spends so much in a place where many are sleeping on empty stomachs.

How do they get money to fly out and chatter cargo planes to deliver Rolls- Royce limousines to Harare Airport in a country where banks have run out of cash??

Reacting to questions on why his son with ex-wife Grace, Russell Goreraza, was spending as if cash grows on Harare trees…Stanley Goreraza, in a veiled statement, pointed out that Mugabe’s children(and his son Russell) have been turned into money spending animals by their immediate family environment.

Here is his view on behaviour patterns of first family’s children:

There is a saying that goes “monkey see monkey do”

From the moment children are born, they learn through hearing and seeing. They copy and paste into their minds everything they gather through sight and ears, repeating what they see done and what they hear being said. Some of it will poison their thinking and behavior. It is us parents who program and engineer the future deeds and actions of our children through what we teach them and what they see us do.