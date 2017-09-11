Gokwe-Nembudziya man kills wife in front of children aged 5 and 8

MBERENGWA: A man from Gokwe has appeared before Magistrate, Evia Matura after he allegedly killed his wife in front of his two kids aged five and eight.

The incident also happened before a 13-year-old sister-in-law who was sleeping in the same room with her sister and the two children.

It is the State case that Tinaye Tshuma (35) of Muchadenyika Village under Chief Nembudziya who works at Vital Mine in Shurugwi visited his in-laws’ place at night following an argument over payment of lobola and stabbed the wife Nesta Dube several times with a knife.

The incident happened at Jumbo Village in Mberengwa two weeks ago.

Prosecutor Micheal Ncube told the court that Dube visited her parents in Mberengwa and when she was about to return to her marital home in Gokwe, her parents stopped her insisting that Tshuma should come over and discuss the issue of lobola first.

Tshuma refused to come and instructed his wife to return but she failed to do so as her parents held onto her.

This did not go well with Tshuma who then travelled to his in-laws homestead in Mberengwa.

Upon arrival at night, he went to one of the huts where his wife, his 13-year-old sister in-law and two children were sleeping.

He allegedly broke into the hut.

Dube and the three children woke up due to the noise and discovered that it was her husband Tshuma.

Before she could speak, Tshuma allegedly pulled out a sharp knife and stabbed his wife twice through the heart, twice on the right side of the chest, once on the right and left arm before slicing her all over her body while the children watched in shock.

Tshuma then escaped into the dark as people ran to Dube’s rescue. Dube was rushed to hospital but died along the way.

He was later arrested after his 13-year-old sister-in-law identified him as the killer. mirror