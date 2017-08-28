Girl needs $60000 for liver transplant in India

A Harare woman is appealing for $60 000 for her daughter to undergo a liver transplant in India.

The woman, who stays Dzivarasekwa, has had 10 months of nightmares trying to raise $60 000 for her daughter to undergo a liver transplant in India.

Maria Anenyasha Mucherera suffers from liver cirrhosis and the mother, Nomusa Matimati through ZBC News managed to raise $270 during her first appeal.

Realising the pain endured by her daughter, the woman has come again in trying to source for more funding.

Matimati said her daughter’s belly is always swollen, something that has pushed her not to give up.

The popular saying goes: ‘There is more happiness in giving than in receiving,’ and it is those small contributions that can make a difference but.

Those who wish to contribute and save such an innocent soul can use Ecocash number 0777971270 or FBC account number 5682981240170.