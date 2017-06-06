Gardener steals 48 tyres

Tinashe Zisengwe

A gardener recently connived with two neighbours and stole 48 car tyres worth US $ 950 belonging to his master.

Prosecuting Courage Chakawa said Gift Samkange who is employed as a gardener in Winston Park Marondera teamed up with his friends Timothy Songozo and Tinashe Muchabvuma of the same neighbourhood to allegedly broke into Samkange’s boss storeroom.

The trio then managed to break the storeroom and took brand new 19 size four tyres, 17 size one and 12 size two tyres.

They then proceeded to Marondera City Centre were the sold their loot.

Police detectives received a tip off from members of the public that the three were selling brand new tyres.

The police made investigations leading to their arrest.

All the stolen tyres were recovered.

Marondera Magistrate postponed the matter to 8 June for trial.