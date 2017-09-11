Knife attack: Grace considers filing attempted murder charges against Gabriella

Controversial Zimbabwe First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe, has denied assaulting South African model Gabriella Engels with an electric cable in a Johannesburg hotel suite last month, saying an “intoxicated and unhinged” Engels attacked her with a knife.

In a previously unreported Aug. 17 deposition seen by Reuters, Mugabe countered 20-year-old Engels’ version, portraying herself as the victim after intervening on behalf of her adult sons Chatunga and Robert Junior who were “in trouble with a drunken young woman”.

The statement said Grace Mugabe, 52 and a contender to replace her 93-year-old husband as Zimbabwe’s president, was thinking about filing attempted murder charges.

According to Engels, an irate Mugabe burst into the room where she was waiting with two friends to meet Chatunga Mugabe on Aug. 13 and started laying into her with an electric cable.

Photographs taken by her mother soon after the incident showed a gash to Engels’ forehead and head. She also had bruising on her thighs.

In her deposition, Mugabe dismissed Engels’ version as “malicious allegations” and said she had been attacked after going to help her sons.

“She was worried about them and went to see them at their hotel suite,” the statement said. “Upon her arrival, Ms Engels, who was intoxicated and unhinged, attacked Dr. Grace Mugabe with a knife after she was asked to leave the hotel.”

“Security was left with no other option but to remove Ms Engels from the hotel suite,” it continued.

The statement also alleged that Engels had been in a fight with other women at Johannesburg’s Taboo nightclub the previous evening and suggested that may have been the cause of her injuries.

Afriforum, an Afrikaans civil society group acting on behalf of Engels, denied both accusations.

“Gabriella never attacked Grace Mugabe in any way and she did not participate in the fight at Taboo,” Afriforum said. agencies