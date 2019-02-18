To The Law Society Of Zimbabwe.

My name is Dube Brian a legal Practitioner with Gundu, Dube and Pamacheche Legal Practitioners in Gweru.

Today on the 18th February 2019 and at Gweru Magistrates Court and in Court number 3, whilst at the bar awaiting to represent a client in a trial, I was attacked by a person who I eventually got to know as Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, in the following manner:



1)He charged towards me from the back and assaulted me by pressing me hard on my right collar borne with force and I felt pain.



2)He proceed to threaten that he will deal with me with unspecified action for allegedly pissing him off.



3)When the court adjourned, the same Tinomudaishe Chinyoka approached me and continued with same threats bragging that he was powerful and connected and was going to deal with me.



4)The threats were reported to the Magistrate as well as a formal report at Gweru Central Police Station.



5)Through my investigations I have gathered that he is a Legal Practitioner and currently deployed to monitor on behalf of the Party to which he belongs the lawyers who are dealing with cases of the alleged National Shutdown.



6)The same person is cited in my client’s defence as the one coordinating and coaching witnesses in Midlands against opposition members.

I feel violated, and professionally interfered with. I am now working under fear and this seriously affects my independence in doing my professional work.

