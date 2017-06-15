Zim journalist Christina Taruvinga dies in UK

Christina Taruvinga a well known journalist who worked with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC)died late last in the United Kingdom.

Friends report that she had been battling with cancer.

Taruvinga had been battling breast cancer for the past two years and succumbed to the disease Wednesday evening at a hospice in Northampton, England.

Known simply as Kiki by her colleagues, many Zimbabweans will remember her reports for the state broadcaster in the 90’s.

Taruvinga went on to become the first female editor-in-chief of ZBC’s NewsNet before she resigned in April 2003.

This is the second journalist to die within 48 hours, after the sad passing on of Daily News entertainment reporter Sharon Muguwu yesterday. Muguwu according to family members will be buried in Njanja on Monday.