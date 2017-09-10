Financial troubles hit Didymus Mutasa, once again

The once powerful former State Security Minister and Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Mr Didymus Mutasa’s legal woos continue to mount after he was dragged to court by Croco Toyota for failing to settle an outstanding bill.

Mr Mutasa, who recently had his property attached over legal fees owed to a Harare law firm, is alleged to have serviced his Toyota Hilux vehicle registered in the name of his Lonekop Farm in Headlands, but failed to pay for the services.

Croco Toyota, which is represented by Harare law firm, Magwaliba and Kwirira, has since approached Rusape Civil Court seeking to recover $8 545 from the beleaguered Mr Mutasa.