Seh Calaz caught in bed with married woman, car & house damaged

Chanter, Seh Calaz who broke up with Eric Knight’s daughter, Moira, after he cheated is in trouble after he began an affair with a married woman.

The woman’s husband got wind of the romps and damaged Seh Calaz’s car and house in Waterfalls.

According to reports, the angry husband was arrested after he blocked the singer from leaving the house.

Calaz’s landlord only identified as Anesu confirmed the altercation but referred all questions to the police. agencies