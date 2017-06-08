Father rapist get 10 years for raping 2 year old daughter

Fungayi Moyana

The man who made headlines by raping his own 2 year old daughter has finally had justice served to him after he was slapped with a 10 year full time jail sentence for the offence.

Maurice Tarisai tried to prevent his wife from reporting the matter to the police by suggesting that the matter should be resolved by their relatives when he was caught red handed with their two year old daughter bleeding from her private parts and crying.

But his wife gathered courage and reported the matter to the police which resulted in Tarisai being arrested and remaining in police custody until judgment day.

Tarisai appeared in court before Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga for full trial and was slapped with a 12 years in prison sentence with two years being removed for five years on condition of good behavior.

The daughter was examined at the hospital after the incident and the medical report was provided in court as evidence.