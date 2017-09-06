Mutodi bashed at hotel

The outspoken Zanu PF activist aligned to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Energy Mutodi was reportedly assaulted recently at a Harare hotel by some Children of War veterans.

This was revealed by Zimbabwe Peace Project said it is alleged that on 25 August Zanu PF activist Energy Mutodi was assaulted at a city hotel by Munyaradzi Shoko, Jeppy Jaboon and Charles Mungoshi Jnr who are members of a group called CoZWA (Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association).

“Reports claim that the assailants saw Mutodi drinking at the hotel and tried to entice him to respond to a conversation about the First Lady Grace Mugabe. When Mutodi ignored the assailants he was assaulted. He left the hotel in a torn black suit following the assault,” said ZPP.

“In a telephone interview ZLWVA secretary general Victor Matemadanda said that their children do not participate in violent activities and speculated that those involved in Mutodi’s assault were maybe G40 rivals linked to Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere.”