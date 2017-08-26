Emmerson Mnangagwa is ill: Says Mugabe

Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa is recovering from suspected food poisoning and is not engaging in strenuous work as directed by doctors, President Mugabe has said.

The President said this as he explained VP Mnangagwa’s absence at yesterday’s burial of national heroes Cdes Maud Muzenda and George Rutanhire at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

The VP attended body viewing at Stodart Hall in Mbare, Harare, before seeking his leave from the President. VP Mnangagwa recently had a severe bout of vomiting and diarrhoea which saw him seek treatment at hospitals in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

President Mugabe said: “Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa tanga tiinavo asi vati muviri wavo hausati wanyatsopora, saka kuHeroes Acre handichaenda. As per ma instructions anachiremba vari kuHarare, havasungirwe kuzviita strain at this juncture. Saka vaenda kunozorora.”

The President described as primitive claims that the VP had been bewitched. state media