BREAKING: UK deported wife killer arrested in Mozambique

Elisha Murimba, the Zimbabwean man who returned home to kill his wife after spending 25 years abroad has been arrested in Mozambique, family sources have revealed.

Details are still sketchy and it appears the man is still in the neighbouring country.

Efforts to get a comment from Zimbabwe police have been fruitless.

See original story below….

A man who deserted his family 25 years ago before returning recently, allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat on Friday night, before disappearing.

A manhunt has since been launched for Elisha Murimba (54) of House Number 7280, New Bordervale, Mutare, who allegedly murdered his wife, Victoria Murimba (46) in cold blood. Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda, confirmed the murder and appealed for information leading to the arrest of Murimba.

Murimba, who is reported to have left a note claiming that his wife was seeing other men during his absence, is alleged to have fled his matrimonial home with a mistress and resettled in the Diaspora 25 years ago.

A source close to the family said Murimba and his girlfriend, whose identity was not disclosed, left the country for the United States via Australia.

It alleged that things didn’t work out for the couple and Murimba relocated to South Africa where he was staying until he came back to Zimbabwe.

“The family was preparing to host their father’s welcome bash when the murder was committed,” said a source close to the family.

Asst Insp Chananda said: “Our preliminary investigations showed that Victoria and Elisha retired to bed at around 8pm on Friday night.

“The couple’s daughter said her mother came to her bedroom around the same time and told her that she wanted to spend the night in the room with her. We are told that she later changed her mind and went back to the main bedroom where Elisha was sleeping.”

Asst Insp Chananda said it was the last time the daughter saw her mother alive.

“The following morning, the couple did not emerge from the bedroom until around 11am when the daughter decided to make a follow-up,” he said.

‘When the daughter opened the door, she realised that her mother was still in bed. When she opened the blankets that is when she saw her body lying in a pool of blood. Her mother’s throat was slit open with an unknown object.

“She raised alarm and neighbours rushed to the scene. Their father had long vanished.”

The shocking murder has since gone viral on the social media, with people calling for the arrest of Elisha.