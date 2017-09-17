Dynamos impressive run halted by Caps United

Dynamos blew a chance to go on top of the table when they stumbled in 1-0 defeat to CAPS United in a rescheduled Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture played at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Makepekepe are now on the seventh position while their hosts remained on third.

The Green Machine set the pace as early as the second minute when the hosts went under pressure. Dembare soon regrouped moments later when Cleopas Kapupurike interplayed the ball with Peace Makaha but Makaha sent his effort over the bar at the end.

In response the visitors wasted a chance a minute later when Phenius Bhamusi shot over the bar. Bhamusi again had another chance followed but missed the target.

With Dynamos still living dangerously, Moses Muchenje’s long-range strike was denied by goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga when he pulled an acrobatic save on the half-hour mark.

However with all the pressure upon them, the Glamour Boys broke away on a counter but Quality Kangadzi missed the goal from inside the box.

The game went into[ the halftime with teams tied in deadlock.

CAPS resumed the second half from where they left, searching for a goal.

Dembare tried to get back their mojo but the away team kept on causing all sorts of problems up front.

Makepekepe fans threw missiles into the pitch at some point protesting to the referee’s decision to ignore a penalty when Hardlife Zvirekwi was fouled in the box.

On the 68th minute mark, Dominic Chungwa ghosted from nowhere and scrored after defensive blunder by the home team’s back line. this was his 12th goal of the season, equaling Dynamos’ Christian Ntouba’s season tally