Dynamos ‘demolish’ Chapungu, tops ZPSL table

Chapungu 0 – 4 Dynamos
DYNAMOS are top of the Castle Lager Premiership log after fulfilling their abandoned match against Chapungu at Ascot on Thursday.
DeMbare maintained their 4-0 lead for a match which started in the 56th minute.
They had scored through Emmanuel Mandiranga (brace), Christian Ntouba Epoupa and Denver Mukamba.
The match was abandoned in June when a goalpost collapsed under the weight of Chapungu’s goalkeeper and efforts to fix it failed.
The Lloyd Mutasa coached side is now on 52 points, a point ahead of Chicken Inn and FC Platinum who are separated with goal difference. state media