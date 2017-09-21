Dynamos ‘demolish’ Chapungu, tops ZPSL table

Chapungu 0 – 4 Dynamos
DYNAMOS are top of the Castle Lager Premiership log after fulfilling their abandoned match against Chapungu at Ascot on Thursday.

DeMbare maintained their 4-0 lead for a match which started in the 56th minute.

 They had scored through Emmanuel Mandiranga (brace), Christian Ntouba Epoupa and Denver Mukamba.

The  match was abandoned in June when a goalpost collapsed under the weight of Chapungu’s goalkeeper and efforts to fix it failed.

The Lloyd Mutasa coached side is now on 52 points, a point ahead of Chicken Inn and FC Platinum who are separated with goal difference. state media