Dumped boy left alone in bush

Members of the public and passers-by were last week Friday shocked to see a baby boy crying alone in a busy area behind Chevron Hotel after his mother allegedly dumped him.

Informal traders who do their business nearby said the baby was first seen by a passer-by who head him crying helplessly.

People began to gather around the boy and police were later called and they took the baby away.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Masvingo Central has since issued a press release asking for information that can lead them to the mother of the baby.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Masvingo central is appealing for information leading to the location of the mother of a baby boy of about +/- 2 years who was found in a bushy area close to the foot path near Chevron Hotel, Masvingo on the 8th day of December 2017 at around 1300 hours.

“Anyone with information (is encouraged) to contact the officer in charge Masvingo Central Chief Inspector Chichera on landline number (039)262986 or the investigation officer Constable Zivhave on cell member 0775036926,” reads part of the press release.

Other people who spoke to TellZim News said the parents of the baby probably lost him, not that they deliberately dumped him.

“It’s difficult to say because newborns are often the victims of baby-dumping, not children who are that old,” said an eye witness. tellzim