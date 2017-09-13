Dokora warns school authorities

As schools opened this Tuesday (today), government has appealed to parents to pay their fees and levies on time to enable the smooth running of operations.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Lazarus Dokora said school authorities should also display a sense of maturity by not turning away students from schools.

The government is on record saying school authorities should not turn away pupils from schools but rather engage parents so that they come up with payment plans which should be adhered to. zbc