I will not die in office like President Mugabe: Mutharika reacts to ‘viral news’

Did Malawi’s President Mutharika attack Mugabe at rally?

Malawi government on Sunday was put on panic mode after a fake news story went viral alleging that their President Peter Mutharika had attacked Mugabe’s endless stay in power.

The initial statement issued by Minister of Information, Communication and Technology Nicholous Dausi said the government was rejecting “lies” in a story by Nyasa Times(later proved not to be the source) that Mutharika does not want to be like Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe, by remaining in office beyond the limit of two terms that the Constitution of Republic of Malawi requires.

“Malawi has no business to dictate to the people of Zimbabwe how they should conduct their affairs. The people of Malawi and those of Zimbabwe are assured that the Government of Malawi remains resolute to its policy of not interfering in internal matters of other countries,” Minister of information Dausi said in the statement.

Below is the full response from Malawi government: