“Tsvangirai is Dying…He’s on Deathbed,” Wenyika challenges Chamisa over statement

I challenge MDC-T Vice President, Nelson Chamisa, to deny that he made this statement to the deputy editor of a Harare based news stable yesterday.

I also challenge him to deny the fact that he offered to handsomely reward the said journalist for news stories that paint him in favorable light with the generality of MDC-T supporters as Tsvangirai’s preferred successor, should the party president fail to make it.

I’ll even go further to challenge Chamisa to try and refute the fact that, about two nights before Tsvangirai fell sick, he received an undisclosed amount of money while in the company of Elizabeth Macheka at her Borrowdale house, from someone with close links to Zanu-Pf, for the purpose of buying space in the print and electronic media to advance the agenda of him replacing Morgan Tsvangirai ahead of Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri. Mind you, this happened before Tsvangirai got ill.

What I cannot claim to know yet is whether or not he and Elizabeth had anything to do with Tsvangirai’s sudden illness last Thursday night. I have my suspicions though, based on the sequence of events leading up to yesterday afternoon.

I’m also unable, at least not yet, to establish the identity of the person who was approached by a Zimbabwean man alleged to be in close contact with Elizabeth Macheka in South Africa on Tuesday evening, to establish similar contacts with the South African media for the same hatchet job of promoting Chamisa’s bid for Tsvangirai’s job.

While Chamisa prepares his defamation lawsuit aginst Allan Wenyika, which lawsuit I eagerly await, let me also get busy collating all the evidence in my possession for a good day in court should he be stupid enough to take that route. I don’t think he is stupid.

I like Chamisa. A lot. He can change the face and momentum of the opposition against Mugabe’s misrule. He is young and ambitious, but I also don’t have space for politicians with unbridled ambition for power.

Bribing one’s way into power and getting into dubious alliances with known oppressors of the people is not something that I particularly condone. I have made this known to Morgan Tsvangirai, and I’m doing the same to Nelson Chamisa. He must win the people’s approval on merit, not through underhand deals and questionable activities bordering on criminality.

