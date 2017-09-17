Victoria Murimba buried, Killer diaspora ‘UK’ hubby hangs self

MUTARE: Barely a day after the burial of Mrs Victoria Murimba who was allegedly killed by her husband, Mr Elisha Murimba last week under unclear circumstances, the body of the husband has been found hanging in a tree in the Cecil Kopje Game Park.
Mr Murimba’s body was discovered hanging from a tree in Cecil Kopje Game Park, a few meters from his residence, by discovered by people believed to be second hand clothes smugglers.
The discovery of the body has extended the family’s mourning period after they laid to rest Mrs Murimba at Yeovil Cemetery on Saturday in an emotional send off.
Speaking during the burial of Mrs Murimba on Saturday, the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Cde Mandi Chimene said the government should put in place a strong legislative framework to protect women and the girl child.
Mrs Murimba was gruesomely murdered last week after the husband who had spent 25 years in the diaspora had returned home a month ago and the family was preparing to host a welcome party for him.
Mr Murimba is alleged to have slit his wife’s the throat in unclear circumstances before disappearing. State Media