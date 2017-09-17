Victoria Murimba buried, Killer diaspora ‘UK’ hubby hangs self

MUTARE: Barely a day after the burial of Mrs Victoria Murimba who was allegedly killed by her husband, Mr Elisha Murimba last week under unclear circumstances, the body of the husband has been found hanging in a tree in the Cecil Kopje Game Park.

Mr Murimba’s body was discovered hanging from a tree in Cecil Kopje Game Park, a few meters from his residence, by discovered by people believed to be second hand clothes smugglers.