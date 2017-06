LATEST: Sharon Muguwu ‘Daily News reporter’ dies

Zimnews.net has recieved sad news about the death of Daily News Entertainment reporter Sharon Muguwu who passed on today.

She was based in Harare.

Sharon studied at Harare Polytechnic where she obtained a National Diploma in Mass Communication, majoring in Print Journalism.

She worked as an arts and entertainment reporter and also wrote a weekly column titled ‘Concoctions’ in which she discussed different topics.

According to reports, Sharon had been suffering from Leukemia cancer.