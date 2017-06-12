Death at funeral as family members die on same day

Tinashe Zisengwe

‘Rufu ndimadzongonyodze’ these two Shona words best describe the sad situation in Marondera where a man committed suicide after receiving the news that his son had perished in a road accident.

Mashonaland East Police Spokesperson Assistant inspector Tendai Mwanza said on May 30 this year at around 2145 hrs Rhoda Kamuzhanje (37) of Chimunhu Village under Chief Manhanga Uzumba allegedly received news that his brother Reuben had perished in car accident.

Ass Insp Mwanza said upon receiving the news she proceeded to her father Peter Tsombori Kutama to deliver the sad news before the later retired for the night.

The following day at around 0600hrs, Lloyd Chimuranda (35) of the same village who had visited the homestead later discovered the old man’s body hanging from a burglar bar.

A Police report was made with officers at Mutawatawa who attended the scene.