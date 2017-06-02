Death has no power over you: Mugabe told

Marondera: Controversial Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs, Kudzai Chipanga has asked all party members to realise that 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe is not going anywhere describing him as their president in life and in death.

Speaking at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera today, Chipanga said President Mugabe is like the Biblical Angel Gabriel, who should rule forever.

“We want to assure you President Mugabe that as long as you are alive, you are our life President. No other person’s name qualifies to be on a Zanu PF ballot paper except you. Even if you die, we will hold the Politburo at National Heroes Acre,” he said.

Chipanga continued his shocking utterances reiterating that Zimbabwean presidency is reserved for Mugabe and warned ambitious party members to do what Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi, ‘contest in international posts like at the UNWTO.’ zbc