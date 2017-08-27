Daring thief nicks riot cop’s uniform while doing community service

A 20 year old man from Charehwandishe village, Chief Nyashanu was sentenced to 10 months in prison after he stole Police uniform at Muzokomba Police Station where he was doing community service.
Benjamin Mutsimba (20) was doing community service for unlawful entry.
Mutsimba was sentenced to four months in prison for stealing one pair of Police riot trousers and one grey shirt which belonged to a police officer based at Muzokomba station.
Mutsimba committed similar crimes within the space of two months. He first appeared in court in May
charges of unlawful entry at which he was sentenced to 16 months; six months were set aside for five years and he was to serve remaining 10 months as community service at Muzokomba Police Station.
Hence, the 6 months that were set aside for the next 5 years were added to the current 4 months, which left the accused serving 10 months in prison. mirror