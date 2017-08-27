Daring thief nicks riot cop’s uniform while doing community service

A 20 year old man from Charehwandishe village, Chief Nyashanu was sentenced to 10 months in prison after he stole Police uniform at Muzokomba Police Station where he was doing community service.

Benjamin Mutsimba (20) was doing community service for unlawful entry.

Mutsimba was sentenced to four months in prison for stealing one pair of Police riot trousers and one grey shirt which belonged to a police officer based at Muzokomba station.