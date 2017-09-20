Court: Fungisai Zvakavapano fined $200 for causing accident

Musician Fungisai Zvakavapano was today fined $200 for negligent driving. Zvakavapano (36) caused a road traffic accident when she drove too close to a vehicle in front of hers and failed to manoeuvre while overtaking.

She hit another vehicle on the outer lane, causing other vehicles to ram into each other. Harare magistrate Ms Ruramai Chitumbura fined Zvakavapano $200, with an option of two months in prison.

She was sentenced to an additional three months in prison which was wholly suspended for five years on condition she does not commit a similar offence. Zvakavapano is a holder of a class 4 driver’s licence.

Prosecuting, Mr Isheunesu Mhiti said on July 27 this year at around 1pm, Zvakavapano was driving a Mercedes Benz vehicle along Leopold Takawira Street in Harare’s central business district.

She was going to Avondale due north and was occupying the inner lane. She was following a Toyota Corolla, which was being driven by Onias Kapuranyika too closely.

The musician failed to keep a proper lookout and tried to overtake, hitting a Toyota Wish which was on the outer lane on the right front wheel. Kudakwashe Makwara was driving the Toyota Wish. Zvakavapano lost control of her vehicle and bumped into the left rear side of Kapuranyika’s vehicle.

Subsequently, Patrick Zimbiru, who was driving a Subaru Forrester that was travelling behind her car rammed into the vehicle. Zvakavapano’s vehicle was damaged on the left front passenger door, rear view mirror, fender, rail, front bumper and right side rear bumper. Makwara’s vehicle was damaged on the right front fender, front bumper, headlight, indicator lens and dislodged the right front wheel.

Kapuranyika’s vehicle was damaged on the left rear lens, and Zimbiru’s vehicle was damaged on the left front bumper. Makwara was injured and she was medically examined. Mr Mhiti said Zvakavapano was travelling at excessive speed and failed to stop when a collision was imminent. state media