Councils ordered to revive sport and recreational facilities

Tinashe Zisengwe

Local municipalities across the country have been challenged by the Minister of Sports Makhosini Hlongwane to revamp sport and recreational facilities which are in a sorry state.

Minister who is currently touring the country’s sporting facilities in 32 urban councils speaking in Gweru recently challenged the city fathers to take immediate action in refurbishing sport and recreational facilities as the move will go a long way in developing sports in the country.

“If our kids have exposure to these sporting facilities, l tell you talent will start to sprout from grass root level and sport will definitely improve in the country.

“We need to continue fostering and imparting that culture of sport to the next generation but it will be difficult to tell them to engage in sports when we cannot offer the basic things such as grounds,” he said.

He also urged people to utilize existing sporting facilities to full capacity.

“We are seeing that sports facilities that were built by ratepayers money are dying since they are not being used, the capacity installed in those infrastructures is not being fully explored and utilized,” said Hlongwane.