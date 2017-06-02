Councillor caught pants down with neighbour’s wife

Fungayi Moyana

The whole of Chikomba District was brought to a standstill when a ward 17 councilor was caught red handed having sexual intercourse with his neighbour’s wife.

Isarael Dhikinya was caught in a compromising position with Elizabeth Macheru the wife of Naison Chijoko.

Chijoko is alleged to be a truck driver and most of the time away from home, but was tipped by nearby friends of the illicit affair between the councilor and his wife.

Chijoko pretended to his wife to be going away for a trip to South Africa and that very same day Dhikinya visited Chijoko’s homestead and took Elizabeth with him to a fancy Lodge for some quality time.

All this was in the eyes of Chijoko as he followed the two to Dirozvi Complex lodge in Chivhu.

The two booked a room and after about 30 minutes Chijoko followed them stormed into the room to find Dhikinya naked on top of his wife.

Chijoko reported the matter to Chief Mtekedza and Dhikinya was ordered to pay 3 beasts and 4 goats for adultery.

Macheru confessed that she had been in love with the councilor for about 6 months because her husband was always at work neglecting her sexual needs.