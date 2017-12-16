Council warned over dangerous trenches

Negligent workmanship almost cost a life along the Highfield Road when a VW Amarok plunged into a deep trench left open by council workers during a burst water repair.

Harare motorist Major Leonard Tagwirei was lucky to escape alive after his car plunged in an unmarked deep trench left behind after a burst pipe repair.

Reports indicate his is not the first car to plunge in the deep trench that residents said has been there for almost three months with others alleging the neglected trench even claimed a life.

Major Tagwirei said he was lucky to have found the seat belt which he unfastened to make escape.

He added council should be sued for such negligent workmanship where no signs or barricades were placed to alert motorists.

Upon the ZBC News team’s visit following the accident, council later in the day made frantic efforts to repair the burst pipe but the trench was still existent though no longer filled with water. zbc