Grace Mugabe-Simba Chikore picture causes stirs.., the day they got too close

Grace Mugabe and Simba Chikore get too close.

A recently taken picture of Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe getting too close to her son-in-law Simba Chikore has gone viral online with many people questioning how dare the two got so close ‘as if they were about to kiss each other,’ to quote a zimnewsnet regular reader.

Smarting from a string of controversies at home and in South Africa, Bona’s mother, Grace, would have preferred not to be bothered by trivial issues but people are already asking what was going on when they got so close.

Both are from a conservative culture that prohibits close body contact between mother-in-law and son-in-law but it seems the two are not subject to traditional laws and customs.

Readers have already said a lot about Simba, Grace and this picture but the stuff is too graphic to be put on this site.