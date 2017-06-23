Comrade Chinx Chingaira to be buried today

Harare: Liberation war hero and musician Cde Dickson Chingaira, popularly known as “Cde Chinx”, who died last Friday, will be buried today at Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare.

Family spokesperson Mr Dick Chingaira (Junior) yesterday said the decision to bury the musician at Glen Forest was reached in consultation with the Government.

“After consultations with the State, we decided to bury him at Glen Forest and we are on the same page with the State,” he said.

Cde Chinx joined the liberation struggle in Mozambique in 1975 and led the Zanla Choir. state media