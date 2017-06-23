CIO wannabe gatecrashes Mugabe meeting, nabbed

MUTARE: A 29-YEAR-OLD man from Mutare’s Yeovil medium-density suburb masqueraded as a Central Intelligence Organisation operative and gate-crashed into meetings held by the security services prior to the hosting of the Presidential Youth Interface Rally at Sakubva Stadium last Friday.

Elmos Sigelagelani of House Number 20, Corbum Road was last Thursday arrested for contravening Section 46 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 09:23 (Criminal nuisance). He appeared before senior magistrate, Mr Lazarus Murendo, who slapped him with a $200 fine or two months imprisonment for committing the offence. He was ordered to pay the fine immediately or spend time behind bars.

Public prosecutor, Mr Mathew Chimutunga, told the court that security details were gathered in a briefing in preparation for the rally when the suspect pretended to be one of them and set among the details.

“On June 15 at around 12pm at Sakubva Stadium, security forces were gathered in a briefing in preparation for a visit by President Mugabe the following day when the accused person entered the stadium pretending to be one of them. He sat among police officers who were on briefing. He then entered the Very Very Important Person (VVIP) tent where he was intercepted by police officers.

“He was interviewed on his intentions and he failed to give a satisfactory explanation. He was subsequently arrested and taken to ZRP Sakubva for further interrogations,” he said. state media