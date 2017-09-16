Chiredzi se-x workers celebrate

Multitudes of thigh venders who nine months ago threatened Chiredzi Town Council over the closure of the country’s biggest beer garden, Chigarapasi, last week gathered to celebrate the reopening of the popular joint.

The beer hall was reactivated under a lease agreement between council and businessman Five Muchehiwa, who is popularly known as Big 5.

The reopening ceremony was graced by musicians Progress Chipfumo and Jocob Moyana of the ‘Munotidako’ fame.

One s3x worker who chose to identify herself simply as Bhiza said she now expected to get back business ‘with a bang’.

“We are back on business, our pride is back and hopefully Big 5 will make a difference so that artists can continue coming to Chiredzi,” said Bhiza.

Chiredzi West MP Darlington Chiwa said it was good that the place had reopened because it meant a lot for the people of Chiredzi.

“Chigarapasi means a lot to the people of Chiredzi especially in areas where these sister of ours (s3x workers) have played a role in the circulation of money by paying rent and offering other services,” said Chiwa.

One senior Chiredzi resident, Thagar Cader said Chigarapasi held a historical importance in the town as it was the biggest place where people would go and unwind after a long day’s work mainly in the sugar estates. tell zimbabwe