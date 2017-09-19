2 Cyrene High students die in Matopo National Park canoe incident

Two children from Cyrene High School have drowned at Masiye dam in Matopo National Park this Tuesday (today) after a canoe they were travelling in capsized.

The children, one a form one and another a form five student could not be named as their next of keen had not been notified.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said he could not give details of the incident at the time of going to broadcast as he was waiting to be appraised of the circumstances surrounding the incident from Plumtree police station.

According to an eyewitness who could not be named for professional reasons, the children who had gone for camping yesterday evening were given a chance to scout around Masiye Camp for familiarisation exercise when seven of them saw an idle canoe at the dam shore.

The eyewitness said the school children were then tempted to board the canoe without an instructor as per the protocol of the camp.

He said the canoe then capsized with the other five students swimming to safety while the two who allegedly could not swim, drowned.

The eyewitness further said the surviving students then alerted the camp instructors who came to pull out the drowned students when it was already too late.