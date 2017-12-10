Cheating wife evicts hubby to make way for boyfriebd

Fifty-one-year-old Acia Shirichena of Rineti village under Chief Neshuro stunned many at the Mwenezi Civil Court recently when she categorically stated that the continued presence of her husband at their homestead was a stumbling block for her freedom to accommodate her boyfriend.

Shirichena dragged Wilson Chauke to the court seeking his eviction from the homestead, claiming he made no contribution towards the building of their homestead.

“Hongu tinevana tese asi ini handichamudi murume uyu. Hapana chaakaita pamusha uyu kuti uvepo uye musha wacho ndewangu ndakavaka ndega iye asipo. Kugara kwaari kutoita pamba apa arikutotadzisa mukomana wangu kuuya pamba nokuda kwake,” Shirichena told the court.

On his part, Chauke said he was also the owner of the homestead and requested the court to give some of his five children with Shirichena a chance to stand as witnesses.

Shirichena however rejected the suggestion, claiming the children have a history of always defending their father.

Magistrate Musiiwa advised Shirichena that since she wanted an eviction order, she had to redo her papers because she had merely applied for a protection order.

The matter was due to be heard again by the time of going to print. tellzim