SHOCKING: Married woman hangs self at Headmaster’s house

Fungayi Moyana

A love affair has gone horribly wrong in Gutu Chimombe District recently after a married woman hanged herself on a tree at her lover’s house.

The man [name withheld], a local headmaster is alleged to have had a terrible argument with his lover.

The deceased woman was from Mupembezi under Chief Munyikwa.

The two are alleged to have got into a heated argument which led to a vicious fist fight between the two lovers near the school where the headmaster works.

An eyewitness said the fight was stopped by school security who witnessed the drama.

“After the fight, the bitter woman woke up early in the morning took a rope and went straight to the headmaster’s house where she tied the rope around her neck and hanged herself on a tree,” said the source.

Sources said that the headmaster’s wife woke up to see this horrific scene and went straight to Bhasera Police Station to make a report.

The headmaster is under police custody for questioning and the deceased husband could not be reached for comment.