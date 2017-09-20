New York: Mugabe’s son pictured in McDonalds with Gucci shopping bags

President Robert Mugabe’s youngest son, Chatunga has been caught on camera shopping in New York.

He was with a group of bodyguards carrying Gucci bags.

VOA reports that the First Family’s son’s location in the picture is a local McDonald’s outlet.

The development comes weeks after the man was involved in a violent incident between his mother, Grace and a South African female, Gabriella Engels.

Chatunga flew to New York with his parents, part of a large 70 member delegation (said to be spending $15 000 per person during the 10 days duration) currently at the United Nations summit scheduled to end on September 23.

The 70 include family members; First Lady Grace Mugabe, their daughter Bona and grandson Simbanashe.