The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is set to have a new national spokesperson after Commissioner Charity Charamba was redeployed to the Staff College as Principal.

Charamba, the face of the ZRP for nearly six years, is one of five changes in the top police command announced on Friday.

Commissioner Isabel Sergio is moving from the Victim Friendly Unit to become the ZRP Chief Staff Officer.

Assistant Commissioner Martin Nyirenda is leaving police headquarters where he worked in Human Resources to take charge of Operations in Mashonaland West, while his colleague from the same department Mavuto Maseko was transferred to Mashonaland West where he will take charge of Operations.

Assistant Commissioner Ali Hondo is transferred from Matabeleland South to police headquarters as Human Resources Senior Staff Officer.

The latest reshuffle is the third major shake-up since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took power in a military coup in November 2017. He immediately set about purging senior officers in the police, the Central Intelligence Organisation and the military who were believed to be loyal to former President Robert Mugabe.

One of those appointments was the elevation of Commissioner General Godwin Matanga to become the police chief, after Augustine Chihuri fled into exile.