President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson yesterday said the leader of the mainstream opposition MDC Nelson Chamisa “risked missing the bus” if he failed to pitch up for the talks.

This comes as under-fire Mnangagwa is breaking new ground in his response to the worsening crisis in Zimbabwe by opening talks with opposition groups, as authorities begin to show more urgency about ending Zimbabwe’s decade-long political and economic mess.

Chamisa snubbed Mnangagwa’s talks-about-talks gathering at State House on Wednesday because he preferred the much –talked about national dialogue to be held under the guidance of the impartial convener.– Daily News