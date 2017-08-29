Tawanda Mapecca Moyo dies after catching wife pants down with Bulawayo businessman

Tawanda Mapecca Moyo a talented artist from Bulawayo who was shot by a lustful evil beast after he caught it cheating with his wife, has died.

Why is the murderer not incarcerated and charged with murder?

Tawanda’s embarrassing disgusting dirty wife deserves to rot in hell together with her monstrous manipulative, coward, heartless devil.

It’s time for Bulawayo community to boycott the murderer’s chip shop. Let’s get justice for Mapecca, the businessman should never be allowed to get away with murder! Ezra Sibanda

Moments before he was shot at point blank …………

MaPecca suspected his wife was having an affair and decided to investigate.

His wife’s lover is Oricious “Oros” Moyo, a well-known malayitsha who owns and runs a fast food outlet in the city of Bulawayo

He said on the night he was shot, he trailed his wife from work, where she is ironically employed by her alleged lover.

He said he followed her to where she met with her alleged lover in Emakhandeni suburb, where they then drove to his house in Emganwini.

Reiterating the series of events as they unfolded he said the day before he caught them his quest was unsuccessful, as he lost track of her in traffic along the way.

“On Monday I tried to tail her but lost her along the way. It was then on Tuesday that fate would have it that I came face to face with the man I believed to be just her employer. She got off work between 9.30pm and 10pm and got a ride from one of her workmates husband’s car. They dropped her off at 6th Avenue, where I then assumed she would catch a kombi home to Gwabalanda but no, she got into a Cowdray Park suburb bound kombi. She dropped off in Emakhandeni near the cricket club and got into a small vehicle . . . a Vista. I, in the company of a friend in a vehicle we had hired to tail them, and then followed the car to Emganwini, where I was shot,” said MaPecca.

He said once the vehicle in which his wife and alleged lover drew to a stop by the house, he asked his friends to park at a safe location and took it upon himself to confront them.

“I don’t want to lie, I was agitated and my nerves were wrecking me. I needed some sort of closure and this was it. I walked up to the car on the passenger side, where my wife was seated. I knocked on the window, which she didn’t open, then I decided to open the rear passenger door. There I then asked him (Oricious) what he was doing with my wife. I turned the question to my wife as well and they were both mum.

“Needing closure I knelt on the ground to ask them what was going on and that is the precise moment he turned the ignition of the car on and shifted the gear . . . I can’t remember to what level but I remember grabbing the door and clinging on it, as they tried to drive off. After that all I remember is hearing a loud crack and a sharp pain in my abdomen, before I fell to the ground. They then sped off and left me for dead,” said MaPecca.

After being hospitalised MaPecca says he was shocked to wake up to the police accusing him and wanting to charge him with a crime (attempted robbery), which he says is a misconception, composed by his wife’s lover to hide the crime.