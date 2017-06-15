BREAKING: Fatal kombi accident on Bulawayo-Harare road today..Pictures

There was a fatal accident just after Headquarters 1 Brigade Bulawayo involving a Sprinter Kombi enroute to Harare this evening, Thursday, 15th of June.

Zimnews has been informed that one person died on the spot and 14 were seriously injured.

The accident happened at Corner George Avenue and Harare road just after army barracks in Bulawayo.

It appears the commuter veered off the road and crashed onto a tree.

Emergency services attended the accident and the injured were taken to a local hospital.

Below are pictures taken from the accident seen.

